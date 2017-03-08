Josh McCown reportedly heads down to Dallas to visit with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be taking the first step in preparing for the post-Tony Romo era. Free agent quarterback Josh McCown, most recently of the Cleveland Browns, is headed down to Dallas for a visit on Wednesday, per several reports.

Preparing for life after Tony Romo: Former Browns' QB Josh Mccown is on his way to Dallas to visit Cowboys today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

#Cowboys are getting a visit from FA QB Josh McCown, a player they discussed trading for last summer. Alas, they chose to roll with Dak — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

There were rumors as recently as a few weeks ago that the Cowboys had their eyes on McCown as a potential Romo replacement, with ESPN.com reporting that the two sides had mutual interest in McCown becoming Dak Prescott’s backup for the 2017 season.

Of course, the Cowboys were also reportedly interested in McCown last offseason, during the period of time between when backup Kellen Moore broke his ankle and Tony Romo suffered another fracture in his back .

If the Cowboys and McCown come to an agreement by the official start of the free agency period on Thursday, it could make their decision to move on from Romo slightly easier. Dallas continues to seek a trade for Romo’s services and Jerry Jones has already stated that the process might drag out longer than expected, but if the team locks in a reliable backup quarterback, they might just bite the bullet and release Romo to create extra cap room.

Cutting Romo outright would save the Cowboys $5.1 million against the 2017 salary cap, while designating him a post-June 1 release would give them an extra $12 million to spend. For a team with very little in the way of cap space even after restructuring Sean Lee’s contract, that money could prove valuable.