Josh McDaniels reportedly prefers the 49ers if he leaves the Patriots this year

The 2-14, dysfunctional 49ers might actually have a chance to land arguably the most desirable head coaching candidate on the market.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch, who cited a source, the 49ers are Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' "preferred team" if he departs New England. That might come as a surprise given the current state of the franchise.

For one, the 49ers' roster is devoid of a franchise quarterback and, well, competent players. Two, the 49ers just fired Chip Kelly after one season, which means they became the first team to fire a head coach after a single season in consecutive years since the ... 49ers in 1976 and 1977. Three, the 49ers have a CEO in Jed York who ran a 44-19-1 Jim Harbaugh out of town before replacing him with Jim Tomsula (5-11) and Kelly. In short, they've been a disaster since letting Harbaugh go.

So then, why do the 49ers interest McDaniels? Maybe he's eyeing the perfect Bay Area weather after spending too many snowy winters in New England. Maybe he wants to be situated in a better time zone to watch the super-team Warriors every night.

The Chronicle's Branch provided a real answer to that question:

The 49ers, who are the only team with a general-manager opening, are appealing to McDaniels because of their clean-slate situation and CEO Jed York's stated commitment to patiently rebuilding. It's believed the 49ers' status as a marquee franchise, despite their recent free-fall, also makes them more attractive than Los Angeles and Jacksonville.

So, here's where I point out that the 49ers ended up hiring Bill Walsh in 1979 to end their coaching carousel and that McDaniels is regarded as one of the game's top offensive minds -- not just for his work with Tom Brady, but for the way he handled Brady's four-game suspension at the start of the season, when he modified the Patriots' offense to better fit Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

The 49ers might have to fight for McDaniels, though. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, McDaniels is expected to interview with the 49ers, Jaguars, and Rams on Saturday with the Patriots enjoying their first-round bye.