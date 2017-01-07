Josh McDaniels reportedly prefers the 49ers if he leaves the Patriots this year
The Patriots offensive coordinator is reportedly interviewing with the Jaguars and Rams, too
The 2-14, dysfunctional 49ers might actually have a chance to land arguably the most desirable head coaching candidate on the market.
According to The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch, who cited a source, the 49ers are Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' "preferred team" if he departs New England. That might come as a surprise given the current state of the franchise.
For one, the 49ers' roster is devoid of a franchise quarterback and, well, competent players. Two, the 49ers just fired Chip Kelly after one season, which means they became the first team to fire a head coach after a single season in consecutive years since the ... 49ers in 1976 and 1977. Three, the 49ers have a CEO in Jed York who ran a 44-19-1 Jim Harbaugh out of town before replacing him with Jim Tomsula (5-11) and Kelly. In short, they've been a disaster since letting Harbaugh go.
So then, why do the 49ers interest McDaniels? Maybe he's eyeing the perfect Bay Area weather after spending too many snowy winters in New England. Maybe he wants to be situated in a better time zone to watch the super-team Warriors every night.
The Chronicle's Branch provided a real answer to that question:
The 49ers, who are the only team with a general-manager opening, are appealing to McDaniels because of their clean-slate situation and CEO Jed York's stated commitment to patiently rebuilding. It's believed the 49ers' status as a marquee franchise, despite their recent free-fall, also makes them more attractive than Los Angeles and Jacksonville.
So, here's where I point out that the 49ers ended up hiring Bill Walsh in 1979 to end their coaching carousel and that McDaniels is regarded as one of the game's top offensive minds -- not just for his work with Tom Brady, but for the way he handled Brady's four-game suspension at the start of the season, when he modified the Patriots' offense to better fit Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.
The 49ers might have to fight for McDaniels, though. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, McDaniels is expected to interview with the 49ers, Jaguars, and Rams on Saturday with the Patriots enjoying their first-round bye.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Clowney comes down with super INT
Remember when Jadeveon Clowney was a so-called bust?
-
Raiders at Texans game score: Live blog
This AFC playoff matchup might be one of the most fun games to watch all weekend
-
Crabtree serving as Raiders emergency QB
Michael Crabtree will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback
-
Dolphins use freezer to prep for Pitt
It's expected to be below freezing in Pittsburgh on Sunday
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers: Key matchup
The Dolphins' best defense is grinding out yards and keeping Big Ben on the sidelines.
-
Kaepernick gives sneakers to homeless
The 49ers quarterback gave away a stockpile of shoes for charity
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre