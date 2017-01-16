Josh McDaniels withdraws himself from consideration for 49ers opening

Josh McDaniels has withdrawn his name for consideration for the 49ers' vacant coaching job, opting to remain with the Patriots.

McDaniels, the front-runner for the job, made the decision to stay with the Patriots after speaking with his family and giving the opportunity much consideration over the weekend, according to league sources. McDaniels previously left his offensive coordinator job with the Patriots to coach the Broncos before the 2009 season, lasting just 28 games before being fired.

McDaniels, at just 40, is one of the most sought-after coordinators on a yearly basis, but moving his young family across country at this time is unlikely. McDaniels was very impressed by the 49ers and his decision is not a reflection on the franchise at all, but merely a personal preference at this time, the sources said.

"The [49ers] did a great job with their presentation and, again, humbled to be included in that process," McDaniels told reporters on a conference call on Monday. "... at his time it's just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England and focus on this year's playoffs and finish out the year, however it turns out."

McDaniels also interviewed with the Rams and Jaguars.

The 49ers are very high on Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as well and also interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable, a former head coach in Oakland. The 49ers general manager search continues as well.