Julian Edelman: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'a stud,' has the confidence of Favre, Rodgers

The 2017 NFL offseason is going to center on a couple of key figures, one of whom is Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a potential trade candidate in a quarterback market short on supply and high on demand.

Garoppolo is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making him a prime candidate to be dealt by the Patriots if someone is willing to give up enough in terms of compensation. While he doesn’t know how much a team should give up, Pats wideout Julian Edelman does fully endorse someone acquiring Edelman.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Total Access” on Tuesday, Edelman called Garoppolo a “stud” and compared him to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

“I’m not a paid GM so I don’t know the whole value thing, but as far as a guy that I could play with every single day, Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean, the guy’s a stud,” Edelman said. “He went out and played in the regular season and he played very well. He’s got that kind of gunslinger confidence. That Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence. He practices hard, he prepares hard. He’s a good kid. He’s young. I think he’s a good player.”

This is the second time in the last few weeks we’ve heard a Rodgers type of comparison for Garoppolo -- former Browns quarterback Josh McCown had high praise for Garoppolo as well based on his film study.

It’s interesting that the comparisons come from both sides of the ball, so to speak, with a current Patriots player and BFF of Tom Brady (who would want the Patriots to get maximum value) praising the backup, but also from a former Browns player (who has nothing to gain from the comparison) propping up Garoppolo.

The Browns have been pegged as a team that could make a move for Garoppolo for a while now. Cleveland makes sense; the Browns have the No. 1 overall pick, the No. 12 overall pick and the No. 34 overall pick. The top pick wouldn’t be up for sale in a Garoppolo deal, but one of the others might be movable for a starting quarterback, even if said quarterback will need a new deal after the season. The Patriots reportedly want a first-round pick for Garoppolo but any of those three selections would essentially qualify (Cleveland’s second rounder is basically a first).

The current quarterback crop is a weird one, with Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshone Kizer of Notre Dame and Deshaun Watson of Clemson serving as the top of the class. Those guys inspire in different ways but taking one would involve passing up a stud defensive player.

But it’s also possible, especially if these comparisons to great quarterbacks really are accurate for Garoppolo, that he ends up staying in New England. We’ll know a lot about what Bill Belichick thinks of Garoppolo based on where he trades him; holding onto the quarterback would be the highest compliment of all.