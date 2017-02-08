Julian Edelman predicted the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback at halftime

The world got to see Super Bowl LI -- a 34-28 Patriots win over the Falcons -- through totally different and fresh eyes on Tuesday night as Showtime's "Inside the NFL" revealed brand-new footage of multiple players mic'd up during the epic game.

Among those with microphones on them were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. The latter was a good call, because the passionate wideout turned out to be a fortune teller as well.

Edelman made an incredible, game-changing catch in the second half to help the Patriots come back and his reaction following that grab was pretty priceless. But there were two other occasions that stood out even more.

First there was Edelman's prediction very early that the Patriots would come back.

"Let's go baby," Edelman said to Brady on the sideline before the second half kicked off. "Going to be a hell of a story."

Worth noting: Edelman wasn't the only one who was thinking about a possible comeback. Josh McDaniels asked his running backs if they believed they could win before the second half and all agreed they could.

The other sideline was thinking about it too. Standing on the sideline just before halftime, Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu turned to fellow wideout Taylor Gabriel and pointed out that Brady was totally flustered and caught by surprise.

Gabriel quickly reminded him who they were playing.

"Shaking his head, he ain't never seen anything like this," Sanu said.

"It is Tom Brady though," Gabriel said.

"I know, I know. I'm never comfortable. We about to put up 40 something on their a--. But I'm saying, they ain't never seen something like this," Sanu replied.

Well that turned out to be pretty accurate. That's how big a factor Brady is, though -- he inspires his teammates to believe in the impossible and he puts fear in the people on the other sideline.

But Brady drew inspiration from a teammate on Sunday for the win as well, the same source for the prediction. Before the Patriots' first drive in overtime, the final drive of the game, Edelman also had an inspiring message for Brady. They were back sitting on the bench, about to stand up and put on helmets, when Edelman turned to his friend.

"Let's go score and win this thing, baby," Edelman says.

"Let's go win it all," Brady replied.

"For your mom. For your mom, bro."

Brady was emotional all week long about his family, and it's clear from the comment that everyone around the team (or at least his close friends) were aware of the issues he was dealing with.

It's also clear how much his teammates believe in him. With the Patriots trailing 28-20, running back LeGarrette Blount was heard calling the dogs off if the Pats could find a way to tie things, simply because of Brady.

"We got Tom Brady. If we get to OT it's over with," Blount said.

There's a reason that Brady's the greatest of all time. It isn't just the Super Bowl victories -- it's how he inspires teammates. It's clear from the "Inside the NFL" footage that people casually believe they can pull off the impossible, almost solely because he's on their team.