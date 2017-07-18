Julian Edelman's English teacher apologizes for saying NFL dream was unrealistic

In fairness to Julian Edelman's former professor, it's pretty fair to be skeptical that a 5-foot-10 junior college quarterback will make his NFL dreams become a reality.

Nevertheless, Edelman posted on Twitter a letter he got from someone that claims to be his former English 100 teacher at the College of San Mateo, in which the teacher apologizes for "stupidly voic[ing] an uneducated opinion that implied I had distain [sp] for your passion for the game."

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

A few things about this letter:

Why is Edelman first posting it now, if it's dated June 14? (See top.)

Why can this English teacher not spell disdain?

Why is this English teacher so bad at using commas?

And most importantly, how does this English teacher that had Edelman in his/her class for one semester 11 years ago still feel familiar enough to address him as "Jules"?

Considering the odds of any college football player making it to the NFL -- let alone a junior college player -- and that it took a transfer, a position change, and several years of understudy work for Edelman to become a successful professional football player, the professor was probably right to express some doubt and to tell Edelman to set more realistic goals. Edelman beating overwhelming odds to actually make it to where he's gotten is obviously worthy of praise, but the teacher feeling so bad about the comment for all these years seems like it might be a bit of an overreaction.