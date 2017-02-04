Just-retired Pat McAfee tries Adderall, now gets why NFL labels it a PED
The former Colts punter was regularly the recipient of random drug tests
Pat McAfee, the NFL's best punter and one of its most interesting characters, officially announced his retirement on Thursday. He's only 29. But McAfee, who describes himself as a "creative person," had dreams that extended beyond kicking a football for a living. Plus, he had made enough in his eight NFL seasons to pursue other dreams.
"It was a hard decision, very, very hard because I absolutely love the Colts," McAfee said, via WTHR. "I think that's why I was so upset with how the [Ryan] Grigson era was going because Jim Irsay has just been a godsend for me and my family. He's the reason the American dream has come true not only for me but for my dad, who I had a chance to give a business to. I love Irsay and I love my teammates and all the young guys we have, so it's very difficult. But whenever you're a creative person, whenever you can make somebody laugh, that's real fulfillment. You're making somebody's day better and this is giving me that [opportunity]."
Retiring from the NFL also meant that McAfee is no longer beholden to the the league's substance-abuse policy. So he tried Adderall, which is banned by the league.
First day of retirement I tried adderal for my first time... completely understand why it's considered a PED in the league.. #Limitless— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2017
Adderall is a stimulant that, when abused, "can cause rapid or irregular heartbeat, delirium, panic, psychosis and heart failure," according to drugfree.org.
During his career, McAfee would tweet about his (seemingly not-so-)random drug tests, including the time right after he made a 4/20 joke, following a boom-stick hit, or in the aftermath of a superhuman 67-yard punt.
Guys... pic.twitter.com/dpqLhzqBDa— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2016
Despite all the administrative annoyances, McAfee enjoyed his time in the league.
"The NFL is really cool, and if I was a quarterback or played a position where I could have more of a grip on the game, I'd really love it," he said this week. "But I didn't feel fulfillment out of punting. I didn't feel fulfillment the way I did once I started making people laugh. Like 'Cool, I'm really impacting people.' Now I'll have the freedom to do that full time."
