Kansas City Chiefs stay in-house, promote Brett Veach to general manager

The Kansas City Chiefs have found their next general manager. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs stayed in-house by promoting Brett Veach on Monday. The news was quickly confirmed by the team.

Veach, formerly the Chiefs' co-director of player personnel, will fill the role that was made available when the team shockingly fired John Dorsey in June. He has a long history with Andy Reid. Before joining the Chiefs, Veach worked for the Eagles as a scout and Reid's assistant. He followed Reid to Kansas City.

"After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs," chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he's played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place."

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Ever since the Chiefs canned Dorsey, Veach has been regarded as a top candidate. Our Jason La Canfora reported last month that Veach was a strong internal candidate to replace Dorsey.

"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I'm looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."

Veach inherits a post that is more attractive than most GM jobs. The Chiefs thrived under Dorsey, posting a 43-21 record and making the playoffs in three of his four seasons. He wasn't fired due to his ability to build a contender. He was fired due to his communication and management style, according to The Kansas City Star.

So, Veach will be set up to succeed immediately unlike most new general managers who take over rebuilding teams. But that also means he will also be under pressure to continue Dorsey's success.

He was a popular GM candidate this offseason. When the Bills fired their general manager Doug Whaley, running back LeSean McCoy launched a Twitter campaign in support of Veach's candidacy. The Bills ended up hiring Brandon Beane instead.

Veach still wound up getting his GM gig two months later. And he won't even have to move for this one.