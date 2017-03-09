Kenny Stills to stay in Miami after agreeing to new four-year deal with Dolphins

It looks as if Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills has decided not to test the waters of free agency.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Stills has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Dolphins. La Canfora reported on Wednesday morning that Stills had been offered a contract worth $8 million per year, and that’s exactly what he ended up getting to stay in Miami.

According to NFL.com, the 24-year-old wide receiver agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money. The new deal means Stills will get a substantial raise over what he made in 2016. Last season, during the final year of his rookie deal, Stills pulled in just $1.67 million.

The Dolphins’ biggest competition for Stills seemed to be coming from the Eagles. When the free agency tampering period started on Tuesday, Stills quickly became a target for Philadelphia.

In the end, Stills decided to stick with the team that traded for him two years ago. The Dolphins acquired Stills back in March 2015 in a trade with the Saints, and in the two seasons since, Stills has put up solid numbers for Miami.

The deep threat led the Dolphins with 17.3 yards per catch in 2016 and also hauled in nine touchdown passes, a number that ranked sixth overall in the NFL last year. On top of the nine touchdowns, Stills also caught 42 passes for 726 yards.

Still has averaged at least 14.8 yards per catch in each of his four NFL seasons. The wide receiver was a fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2013.