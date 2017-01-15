Kick returner Devin Hester says he might have played his last NFL game

The best return man in NFL history might be hanging up his spikes for good.

Devin Hester hinted after the Seahawks lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night that he may have played his last NFL game.

"I told my wife that this is pretty much my last year," Hester said, per NFL.com. "I was hoping for a run to the Super Bowl. The only thing that I left out of this game is walking away without getting a ring. It's tough."

Hester showed in what may have been his final game that he still has plenty left in the tank. He totaled 194 yards in returns on Saturday evening, and he had a 79-yard punt return taken off the board due to a penalty as well.

For his career, Hester returned an NFL-record 20 punts or kicks for touchdowns (14 punts, five kickoffs, one field goal). He also holds the record for most return touchdowns in a season (six) and in a game (two).

Hester spent the first eight years of his career with the Chicago Bears, for whom he became an immediate star after being drafted in the second round out of the University of Miami in 2006. He was named a Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro return man as a rookie and received both those honors twice more (2007, 2010) with the Bears. He went on to play for the Falcons for two years (and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014), as well as the Ravens and Seahawks this season.

If he's really done, the league will miss him. He's one of the most exciting players in the history of football, and based on his exploits as a return man, might even have a shot at Hall of Fame induction one day. It'll be interesting to see how much consideration his candidacy gets because it's entirely based on his special teams work.