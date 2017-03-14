Kirk Cousins admits talking to Daniel Snyder but never demanded a trade

Kirk Cousins signed his franchise tender last week, which means the Redskins will pay him $24 million in 2017. This assumes, of course, that Cousins isn’t traded, a possibility that’s been mentioned countless times in recent weeks -- partly because he’s reportedly unhappy with the organization.

In fact, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Cousins asked Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for a trade but “was basically told not to get his hopes up.”

This comes as news to Cousins, who admitted to reaching out to Snyder, but not to ask for a trade.

“I did inquire if there was any interest in trading me to get an understanding of their perspective,” Cousins told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his “Know Them From Adam” podcast. “The answer I got back was Mr. Snyder communicated his belief in me and desire for me to remain a Redskin.”

Cousins first heard about the trade rumors at a shoe store.

“I laughed and thought, ‘I don’t know where that comes from because that wasn’t the case,’” Cousins explained. “Somehow it got twisted to where an employee of the store is using the word ‘demanded.’ That’s not the approach I took.”

This meshes with that CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora tweeted last week before Cousins signed his tender.

“Would Cousins be open to a trade and welcome it? Yes. Is he demanding a trade? No. Would he play there $24 million in 2017 if need be? Absolutely. Will Cousins sign that franchise tag and lock in that salary? Without a doubt, and soon at that. Is San Francisco the only team that likes him? Nope.

“The 49ers indicated strongly to [just signed Brian] Hoyer he’s the guy for 2017 and [that there won’t be a] trade for Cousins this year,” La Canfora continued. “Words are cheap but they recruited him as a starter. ... Bottom line: If the ‘Skins negotiate off the franchise tag figure ($24 million) and make legit offers, everyone could quickly kiss and make up. If they don’t step up to the plate, [there] will be another wacko offseason [in Washington].”

Cousins and the Redskins have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal, though he also understands the reality of the NFL.

“In this league, things change so fast and players can get blindsided all the time with decisions,” he said. “They’ll cut you on your birthday. They’ll cut you on the day your child is born. They’ll cut you on Christmas Eve. You never know what will happen.

“I’ll always keep an open mind so I won’t get blindsided, but from what I heard in conversations, I felt very much supported and felt the owner and president of the team want me to be the quarterback there and to be the quarterback there for a long time.”