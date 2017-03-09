Kirk Cousins reportedly told not to get his hopes up after asking Redskins for trade

It wouldn't be the offseason without a little drama at Redskins Park

Kirk Cousins, the man who brought us “YOU LIKE THAT?!” during the 2015 season, has had his words come back to haunt him.

The Redskins quarterback does not, in fact, like that he is stuck in Washington, and all indications are that he wants to play for the 49ers, where he would be reunited with new coach Kyle Shanahan, who was in Washington when Cousins was drafted back in 2012. In fact, Cousins asked Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for a trade but, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, “was basically told not to get his hopes up.”

As always seems to be the case when it comes to the Redskins, there’s more.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora adds some context, via Twitter

“Would Cousins be open to a trade and welcome it? Yes. Is he demanding a trade? No. Would he play there $24 million in 2017 if need be? Absolutely. Will Cousins sign that franchise tag and lock in that salary? Without a doubt, and soon at that. Is San Francisco the only team that likes him? Nope.

“The 49ers indicated strongly to [just signed Brian] Hoyer he’s the guy for 2017 and [that there won’t be a] trade for Cousins this year,” La Canfora continued. “Words are cheap but they recruited him as a starter. ... Bottom line: If the ‘Skins negotiate off the franchise tag figure ($24 million) and make legit offers, everyone could quickly kiss and make up. If they don’t step up to the plate, [there] will be another wacko offseason [in Washington].”

Ah yes, the wacko offseason ...

Ultimately, however, La Canfora writes Cousins doesn’t appear to be going anywhere:

