Kyle Shanahan reportedly decides not to fill key position on 49ers coaching staff

It looks like new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has decided that one job isn't enough for him in San Francisco, so he's going to handle two.

According to NFL.com, Shanahan isn't going to hire an offensive coordinator, because he plans to handle the job himself.

Shanahan also plans to bring in Rich Scangarello as his quarterbacks coach and Mike McDaniel as his run-game "guru." Scangarello was an offensive quality control assistant for the Falcons in 2015, before moving on to Wagner College, where he served as offensive coordinator in 2016.

As for McDaniel, he was the Browns wide receivers coach in 2014, which happened to be the same year that Shanahan was the team's offensive coordinator. When Shanahan left Cleveland for Atlanta before the 2015 season, McDaniel made the move with him, serving as an offensive assistant with the Falcons for the past two seasons. Now he'll be the run-game guru in San Francisco (and yes, this is where you're free to crack your own joke about the Falcons needing a run-game guru in the Super Bowl)

As for the offensive coordinator job, it's not unheard of for a coach to fill the role, but it is rare. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, the 49ers are expected to be one of just three that won't have an OC in 2017. The Browns and the Texans, who fired offensive coordinator George Godsey in January, are the other two.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien has said that he plans to call the team's plays next season.

Two other teams that hired former offensive coordinators to serve as head coach this offseason -- the Rams and Chargers -- both eventually hired someone to fill the role. Despite the fact that Anthony Lynn (Chargers) and Sean McVay (Rams) were both offensive coordinators last season, they both felt the need to hire someone for the position.

The reason head coaches usually hire an offensive coordinator is because if they don't, they can be spread to thin during the season. However, Shanahan has a complicated offense, and it appears he'd rather be the one explaining it to someone.

As a matter of fact, Shanahan's offense is so difficult to learn that new 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't sound too comfortable putting a rookie under center next season.

"You get in Kyle Shanahan's system and you've got 15-word plays," Lynch said told KNBR-AM, via the San Jose Mercury News. "The coach is in your ear but you still have to replicate that with confidence and authority. It's a big challenge."

Speaking of quarterbacks, Shanahan definitely isn't going to have Matt Ryan to work with. If the 49ers don't pull off a trade or a free agent signing or draft a QB, then Shanahan will have to pick a starter between Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick.

One report over the weekend suggested that Shanahan may already be targeting Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub. With Shanahan expected to pull off a complete overhaul, there's a good chance that both Kaepernick and Gabbert have played their final snaps in San Francisco.