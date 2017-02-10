Kyle Shanahan says he wouldn't change how he called plays in Super Bowl LI loss

If Kyle Shanahan lies awake every night thinking about his play-calling down the stretch for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, it wouldn't be hard to blame him. The Falcons ran the ball five times after taking a 25-point lead, one of which was wiped out by a holding penalty.

They remained aggressive but ultimately it cost them because they left too much time on the clock for Tom Brady and the Patriots, who came back to win the game 34-28. Call it whatever you want -- and it's totally fair to call it a choke -- but it was not good execution or decision-making down the stretch.

Shanahan, who accepted the head coaching gig with the 49ers almost immediately after the game, says he wouldn't do anything differently despite the outcome.

"We played that game how we played the entire year," Shanahan said at his introductory Niners press conference, via NFL.com. "I called plays in that game the way I have the entire year. Doesn't mean I'm always right. Doesn't mean they're always going to work. But I promise you I prepare as hard as I possibly can. I always do what I believe is right, with our coaching staff and with the players, and then you live with the consequences.

"Yeah, it's going to be hard living with that loss. Every play that didn't work, I regret, as always. But I can deal with it because I can look at myself in the mirror and know I did what I thought was right at the time. And that was the most important thing to me. I didn't change because of a circumstance. I did what I thought was right. Whatever happens, if you do what you thought was right and you believed in that because of the preparation you had, you should be able to live with the consequences."

The way that the world judges NFL players and coaches is really interesting. We are perfectly happy deriding people based on the outcome -- football is a results-based business after all. But sometimes it's important to note that the decision making is what should impact how we look at the game.

In other words, the Falcons wanted to be aggressive against the Patriots late. They wanted to try and finish the game off. Dan Quinn can be heard on "Inside the NFL" repeatedly telling his offensive players and coaching staff to be aggressive and to finish the game off. Atlanta didn't want to shrink from the moment.

But the Falcons also decided to get aggressive in a weird spot. After taking the ball to New England's 22-yard line, Atlanta ran the ball once with Devonta Freeman for minus-1 yard. Then, instead of continuing to burn clock and set up a Matt Bryant field goal, Matt Ryan dropped back to pass and got sacked for 12-yard loss. A holding play on the next call meant there was zero chance of a field goal.

The Falcons played to win, and they remained aggressive, but ultimately it cost them a chance to take a 10-point lead and potentially put Super Bowl LI out of reach.

Run, run, run, kick. Then go home with a title. It sounds pretty simple when you say it out loud, which is exactly what Shanahan is probably going to do for the next few months.

""When you use the words 'I blew it,' I don't look at it that way, I believe we missed an opportunity and we didn't get it done," Shanahan said. "I'll go back through every play for the rest of my life."