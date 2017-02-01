Larry Fitzgerald has made his decision about 2017 but isn't ready to talk

It has been rumored for a while now that the 2016 NFL season might be the last of Larry Fitzgerald's incredible career. His place in history as one of the best receivers of all time is secure, but Fitz played the 2016 campaign at 33 years old and he's been in the league for 13 years.

Throughout the season he repeatedly said that he had not yet made up his mind about what he'd do in 2017, but now that the year is over, he apparently has made that decision. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official web site:

Fitzgerald did say he had pretty much made up his mind what he wants to do. He'll take "a couple more days, a couple more weeks" to mull. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 31, 2017

It looks like we're going to get some definitive word one way or the other here sometime in the next few weeks. It has been speculated that Fitzgerald's future would be tied to that of Carson Palmer, so it may be instructive to see what Palmer does in the interim. A rumor popped up that Palmer had pulled his kids out of school and was preparing to move out of Arizona, but that was later refuted.

If he does hang up his spikes for good, Fitz will go down as one of the best to ever lace them up. If he comes back, the Cardinals will have yet another year with him at the center of their offense, moving the chains and making corners look silly.