Larry Fitzgerald says if he retires, he's going out like Duncan, not Kobe or Jeter

Over the last few years, retirement tours have become a popular thing for all-time great athletes. You know how it goes: A living legend makes an announcement prior to the final season of his career that he's calling it quits at the end of the year. Then, throughout that final season, all of the opponents shower him with attention and gifts. It happened with Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera and David Ortiz, among others.

There will be no such retirement tour for Larry Fitzgerald. Whenever the Arizona Cardinals legend calls it quits for good, he's just going to ride off into the sunset at the end of his final season. He's going the Tim Duncan route.

Larry Fitzgerald says he'll never give a retirement announcement ahead of time: "That's not how I'm wired. Tim Duncan is more my speed." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 29, 2016

Fitzgerald has maintained throughout this season that he doesn't know if it'll be his last year in the NFL. He said last week that he's not contemplating it "right now." That could obviously change depending on what happens in Arizona this offseason, though. And if he does decide that this is it, well, Fitz is likely headed to the Hall of Fame five years from now. If he comes back for another year or two, then it'll be five years after that. That's his future, no matter when he hangs up the shoulder pads for good.