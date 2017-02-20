Lawyer for Darrelle Revis says TMZ video exonerates his client

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has been charged with a trio of felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from an incident late last Sunday night (Feb. 13) after Revis was involved in an incident that left a pair of men unconscious on the side of the street.

New video emerged on Monday morning that, Revis’ attorney believes, will exonerate the cornerback from any wrongdoing.

Revis was charged with “robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault,” leading to the conclusion that the Aliquippa native may have been directly responsible for any alleged assault against the two men.

The new video, which was uncovered by TMZ Sports, features a man, who cannot be seen but who does not sound like Revis, yelling in an obscene fashion about how he knocked out the two men lying on the street.

In the video, which is very much not safe for work because of the language involved, the man can be heard yelling at other pedestrians around the scene -- who appear to have their hands in the air wondering what happened -- and bragging about how he “knocked both these” guys out.

“Hey! I knocked both these m----f----s out! Both of them!” the man yells. “They both asleep! Shut up before I knock your a-- out next. Both of you shut up.”

Upon seeing the video, attorneys Robert G. Del Greco Jr. and Mark Fiorilli said in a statement (via USA Today) that Revis is innocent.

“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘shut up before I knock your ass out next,’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cell phone. The voice and admissions made on the video are NOT that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

Revis has done a lot of speaking and has been filmed yelling a lot -- that’s the nature of being a star NFL player. And while it’s impossible to be certain, the man in the video does not sound like Revis.

According to the initial police report, there was a second man who came to Revis’ assistance during the incident.

From the report:

A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

So it’s entirely possible that Revis had the encounter with the two men, was filmed by the men, proceeded to throw their phone into the street, then got assistance from the man on the video who, as he boasts, knocked the gentlemen out.

That would be good news of sorts for Revis, because it means he would have an opportunity to get out from under the charges he’s currently facing.