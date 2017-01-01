LeGarrette Blount: Ndamukong Suh is 'a dirty player' who 'got his ass beat'

The Patriots throttled the Dolphins 35-14 in a Week 17 matchup that solidified New England's hold on home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. One play that served as a microcosm of that win came on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter by LeGarrette Blount while Ndamukong Suh was helpless to do anything about it.

Former Patriots player Matt Chatham enjoyed it so much he tweeted about it (Suh is No. 93, and you can watch him get manhandled to your heart's content):

#Dolphins DL Suh fired up, pointing at #Patriots OL...so NE runs right at him for an untouched Blount touchdown. 😏 pic.twitter.com/c64Ng36gTh — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 1, 2017

We mention Blount and Suh because the two got into late in the game. Afterward, the Patriots running back spoke frankly about the Dolphins' defensive lineman.

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZpic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

"It's a really intense game," Blount said. "Obviously we're fighting to get home-field advantage; obviously they're fighting to knock us out of it. You know, there's not many guys in the league that like that guy. I don't even know if it's a lot of guys on that team that like him."

Blount continued: "He's a dirty player. He's always been a dirty player. He's gonna always be a dirty player. There's no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when (he's) doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there's something to be said about it. But all in all, he got his ass beat. They lost. He went in the locker after the game. We good."

Blount's right: The Pats are good. They have a bye next week and will play at home throughout the playoffs. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are headed to Pittsburgh without franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and will go up against a Steelers team currently on a seven-game winning streak.