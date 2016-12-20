Le'Veon Bell calls out the NFL for not fining Ezekiel Elliott for kettle leap

There are a couple of NFL superstars who aren't thrilled about the way the NFL is treating the Cowboys when it comes to meting out punishments for celebrations. Specifically, they're surprised that Ezekiel Elliott, who was flagged for leaping into a Salvation Army kettle on Sunday night, wasn't fined by the NFL.

On Monday, when the news that Elliott wasn't going to be fined was announced by the NFL, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., called out the NFL for not fining Elliott.

That's funny there's no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest . — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 19, 2016

Of course, Beckham probably would have ended up getting married to the kettle and eloping, which would've caused a delay of game, but that's neither here nor there. He's got a point: it wouldn't be hard to see the NFL fining other players.

And Beckham isn't alone in this belief.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said he feels the "same way."

lol hilarious, I feel the same exact way https://t.co/ILehxicW0K — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) December 20, 2016

And then Bell specifically pointed to a celebration from Thanksgiving where he and Antonio Brown, um, danced and shook hands.

They got fined. So Bell has a point.

me & AB got fined for a handshake..............A HANDSHAKE! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) December 20, 2016

They should have figured out a way to incorporate charity into the celebration first, then they would have been fine (and not fined).

Of course you did. Maybe if you'd jumped in a kettle and THEN shook hands... https://t.co/oyZbqB8kRX — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 20, 2016

The double standard is pretty obvious right? Elliott's decision to leap into the kettle shouldn't have been flagged and it shouldn't have been fined. But the other instances where Beckham was flagged and fined and Brown/Bell got hit up for their celebrations is pretty ridiculous too.

More than anything, the league just isn't consistent. There isn't even a rule in place for how to handle people doing snow angel celebrations. Say that out loud.

If you're an NFL player and are being fined and you're watching Elliott skate you're understandably upset even if he is generating a bunch of money for a great charity.