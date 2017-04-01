Le'Veon Bell claims he'll sit out the season, but no one buys it on April Fools' Day

Last year about this time, Le’Veon Bell decided to put a scare into Steelers fans by tweeting that he was moving on from Pittsburgh but had a great run with the team.

Everyone freaked out before remembering it was April Fool’s Day.

The memory must be pretty fresh because almost no one believed Bell when he tweeted Saturday that he is going to sit out the entire season if the Steelers don’t work out a long-term deal and simply pay him on the franchise tag.

ppl can say literally whatever they wanna say...but idc, I will LITERALLY sit out the WHOLE YEAR before I decide to play on the tag! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) April 1, 2017

Most of the replies to the tweet were people telling him they didn’t buy the prank.

Although not everyone was cool about the situation. Even Najeh Davenport bit!

@L_Bell26 Take it from an ole pro treat it just like business @steelers a great ORG but they gott keep the light on too — Najeh Davenport (@NajDavenport44) April 1, 2017 @L_Bell26 Take it from an ole pro treat it just like business @steelers a great ORG but they gott keep the light on too — Najeh Davenport (@NajDavenport44) April 1, 2017

Just in case, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler decided to check in on the reality of the situation. Bell was indeed joking.

Quality prank by Le’Veon Bell on sitting out 2017 if on tag. Double checked and it’s indeed an April Fools. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 1, 2017

The Steelers probably appreciate the confirmation, because they certainly want Bell in the action this season.

What’s funny is that more people believe that Le’Veon Bell might sit out the year on April Fool’s Day than people believed Ben Roethlisberger might retire months ago.