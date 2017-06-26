Le'Veon Bell looks sharp in basketball game following offseason groin surgery

There was some consternation among fans and at least one teammate when Le'Veon Bell didn't show up for the Steelers' offseason workouts.

"I'm not worried about the chemistry, but I wish he'd be here just because he's one of the pieces to our puzzle," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters in late May. "I know he can't participate because I don't think he's 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and being a part of this process. But obviously, it's up to him."

Bell had offseason groin surgery and wasn't expected to take part in OTAs. And he was reportedly banned from mandatory minicamp earlier this month because he's currently not under contract. The Steelers used the franchise tag on Bell in February but he has yet to sign his tender.

But any concerns about his recovery ahead of training camp, which starts in a little over a month, can be put to rest after watching Bell looking quite mobile during a pick-up basketball game. Here's the video, though there's language that solidly qualifies as not safe for work.

Those images mesh with what ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler has previously reported: The running back visited the team facilities and met with officials in May, and the takeaway was that Bell was recovering nicely from his surgery.

It's not unusual for players looking for long-term deals to hold off on signing the one-year franchise-tag offer -- and in Bell's case, he would earn $12.1 million in 2017 -- and now the two sides have until July 15 to get a new contract done. At issue is whether the Steelers will pay Bell $12 million annually -- which would be $4 million more than the next highest-paid back, LeSean McCoy of the Bills.

When Bell does return, he'll join one of the NFL's most explosive offenses that starts with Big Ben and includes Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, rookie second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers.