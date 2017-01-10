Le'Veon Bell says his running style makes him the Stephen Curry of the NFL

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the history of basketball. He's led the NBA in three-pointers for four straight seasons, and last year smashed his own league record by nearly 50 percent. (He made 402 threes during the 2015-16 season. The previous record was 286, which he set the season before.) He has changed the geometry of the court forever with his ability to consistently make shots from farther out than any player before him.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell asserts that he's in the process of doing the same thing for his position, and his league.

Le'Veon Bell on his patience as a back... "I think I'm changing the game. In that sense, I'm what Steph Curry is to basketball." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 10, 2017

We've mentioned several times throughout this season that Bell almost never hits a hole at full speed. Instead, he keeps his feet moving underneath him while searching for the best hole to shoot through at a moment's notice. You saw this in action several times during Pittsburgh's 30-12 win over the Dolphins this past weekend.

Bell's skill at patiently finding a running lane, like Curry's shooting, is not really a replicable skill. His vision, instincts, and ability to go from stopped to full speed in an instant are unmatched. There's nobody else like him that can dance around in the backfield and have it be a good thing, not a bad one.

That fact makes it somewhat unlikely that NFL teams will suddenly seek out backs that can approximate his style of play, like NBA teams have taken a massive leap forward in their volume of three-point shooting. (Even more so than they already had been over the last few years.) Three will always be more than two, which makes launching from deep a somewhat worthy gamble for NBA teams regardless of whether their players do it as well as Curry. Dancing behind the line of scrimmage in search of a running lane isn't quite the same.

VIDEO: Le'Veon Bell needs to get his Xbox controller fixed LOL... pic.twitter.com/xTlYYH60n8 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) January 9, 2017

The payoff just doesn't come anywhere close to happening as often for non-Bell players as it does for Bell himself; so while he may be on point regarding his skill set and style of play being as rare as Curry's, Bell may not change the game of football quite as much as his NBA counterpart.