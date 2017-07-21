Lindsey Vonn has something she wants you to know about her and Aaron Rodgers

For the past few weeks, Lindsey Vonn's favorite place on the internet has been Aaron Rodgers' Instagram page.

Twenty years ago, this wouldn't have been a big deal, and that's mainly because Instagram didn't exist. However, in the age of social media, when a girl leaves multiple comments on your Instagram page, everyone automatically assumes that you're dating.

Apparently, that's not how things work though, and I can definitely attest to that. I write on Britney Spears' Instagram page all the time, and we're definitely not dating.

Anyway, Vonn has left over a dozen comments on Rodgers' Instagram page over the past month, and she would like you to know that the comments do not mean anything and that she's not dating Rodgers or trying to woo him.

.@lindseyvonn sets the record straight and responds to Internet troll butting into her dating life. pic.twitter.com/CwNIkw7uhS — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 19, 2017

"Everyone is kind of blowing this Instagram comment thing out of proportion with me and Aaron," Vonn said. "We're friends. Newsflash. I have friends, just like everyone has friends, and I commented on his Instagram, was giving him a hard time because he is short comparatively to Za Za [Pachulia of the Golden State Warriors]."

Vonn wrote, "Wow you are so short" on Rodgers' Instagram page after seeing the photo below.

What are the odds?!! A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The Olympic skier also left a comment on several other photos.

In one picture that Rodgers took before the ESPYs, Vonn wrote, "Blue Steel."

Vanity Fair pic from the #Espys tonight #espys2017 #vanityfair #hashtagswag # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Here's a look at her comment.

Lindsey Vonn has been lighting up Aaron Rodgers' Instagram. Instagram/AaronRodgers12

That's a "Zoolander" reference for those of you who need a quick refresher on your Ben Stiller comedies.

Vonn also went back this week and left even more comments on Rodgers' Instagram page that spelled out a secret message: "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?"

She left one letter on 17 differnent pictures and apparently, all these comments do not mean they're dating.

So just to rehash: Vonn and Rodgers aren't dating, and Vonn doesn't even want to date because she already has a boyfriend.

"I try my best not to listen, but sometimes it can be a little bit frustrating," Vonn said of the dating rumors. "I think Aaron thinks it's more funny than I do, but I have a boyfriend [Kenan Smith], and I'm not dating Aaron. There's no story there."

That's too bad because I think this guy is right: total power couple.