Lions-Cowboys highlights, score: Zeke goes 55 yards for TD and Emmitt loves it

Another week, another long, untouched touchdown run for Ezekiel Elliott. Ho-hum.

Facing second-and-3 from their own 45-yard line, the Cowboys dialed up an inside run for Zeke, and he broke through the line, bounced it outside, and took it all the way to the house.

As you can see, Emmitt Smith liked what he saw. He wasn't the only one.

Zeke reached 21.80 mph on that 55-yard score. Wide hole at the line of scrimmage, sure, but that's legit breakaway speed. — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) December 27, 2016 Zeke is so damn good. That patience is rare. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 27, 2016 Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE knows that Zeke will get the ball in that situation, and he still scores untouched. Unreal. #MNF — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 27, 2016 Zeke just pulled off a 22-foot long jump while getting hit midair. BEAST!!!! — Tim MacMahon (@TimmyMac430) December 27, 2016

The touchdown was Elliott's 15th of the season, breaking a Cowboys rookie record set by Herschel Walker (who was traded for, among other things, a pick that eventually was used to trade for the pick that became Emmitt Smith). The run also put Elliott in even better position to chase the record he's seemingly been chasing all year: Eric Dickerson's record for most rushing yards in a season by a rookie running back.

Ezekiel Elliott:1,618 rushing yards this season, passing Ottis Anderson and Alfred Morris for the third most by a rookie in NFL history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2016

Dickerson ran for 1,808 yards back in 1983, meaning Zeke is now 191 yards away from breaking the record with a game and three quarters to go. The kid's got a chance to make some history.