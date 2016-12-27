Lions-Cowboys highlights, score: Zeke goes 55 yards for TD and Emmitt loves it

Ezekiel Elliott gets a huge hole, bounces it to the outside, and takes off for the end zone

Another week, another long, untouched touchdown run for Ezekiel Elliott. Ho-hum.

Facing second-and-3 from their own 45-yard line, the Cowboys dialed up an inside run for Zeke, and he broke through the line, bounced it outside, and took it all the way to the house.

As you can see, Emmitt Smith liked what he saw. He wasn't the only one.

The touchdown was Elliott's 15th of the season, breaking a Cowboys rookie record set by Herschel Walker (who was traded for, among other things, a pick that eventually was used to trade for the pick that became Emmitt Smith). The run also put Elliott in even better position to chase the record he's seemingly been chasing all year: Eric Dickerson's record for most rushing yards in a season by a rookie running back.

Dickerson ran for 1,808 yards back in 1983, meaning Zeke is now 191 yards away from breaking the record with a game and three quarters to go. The kid's got a chance to make some history.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories