Lions have a new color scheme, will unveil a new uniform set in April

The biggest change will be the removal of black from the team's color scheme

Get ready for some new uniforms, Detroit Lions fans. A new Lions logo was seen circulating on the internet Wednesday morning, and a spokesman confirmed to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch that the team is indeed in the process of unveiling a new brand identity, complete with new logos, a new color scheme, and new uniforms.

The big change is the removal of black from the color scheme, which has been present since 2003.

The logo at the bottom of that announcement contains a few tweaks from the current logo set.

logo1.jpg

As you can see, the black trim in the secondary logo is already going, and the typeface is different as well.

jersey2.jpg

There are black trim elements in the current uniform set, including on the facemask. That will presumably disappear in the new uniform set to be unveiled in April.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

