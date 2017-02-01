Lions have a new color scheme, will unveil a new uniform set in April
The biggest change will be the removal of black from the team's color scheme
Get ready for some new uniforms, Detroit Lions fans. A new Lions logo was seen circulating on the internet Wednesday morning, and a spokesman confirmed to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch that the team is indeed in the process of unveiling a new brand identity, complete with new logos, a new color scheme, and new uniforms.
The big change is the removal of black from the color scheme, which has been present since 2003.
CONFIRMED: Detroit Lions removing black from color scheme. New uniforms to follow on April 13. Official statement from team below. pic.twitter.com/oDfPUEYbl3— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 1, 2017
The logo at the bottom of that announcement contains a few tweaks from the current logo set.
As you can see, the black trim in the secondary logo is already going, and the typeface is different as well.
There are black trim elements in the current uniform set, including on the facemask. That will presumably disappear in the new uniform set to be unveiled in April.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Goodell: No timetable for Zeke probe
The Cowboys rookie has denied the accusations
-
Steelers' Bell might need groin surgery
The Steelers are reportedly under investigation for how their alleged failure to disclose his...
-
Patriots, Raiders to play in Mexico City
Roger Goodell makes the announcement Wednesday at his Super Bowl media session
-
Goodell: NFL 'moved on' from Deflategate
The commish said the league is 'moving on'
-
Referee head sounds off on player beefs
Scott Green says refs still make the correct calls in the high-90s percentage of time
-
How does the San Diego Raiders sound?
The Raiders might have an option that doesn't include Las Vegas or Oakland
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre