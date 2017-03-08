Lions player rips Ciara over 'disrespectful' maternity photo with Russell Wilson
Darius Slay wasn't a fan of the singer's photo
Ciara’s maternity photo with Russell Wilson took the internet by storm on Tuesday after the singer posted it on social media .
Although most people thought the photo was sweet, some people thought it was a little weird that you couldn’t see Wilson’s head, and then there was another group of people who completely hated the photo because they thought it was disrespectful to Ciara’s ex, Future.
In the photo, which you can see below, Ciara is posing with Wilson and her 2-year-old son, Future Jr.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay wasn’t a fan of the photo. After Ciara tweeted out the picture, Slay took to Twitter to call the photo disrespectful.
It seems that Slay’s issue is that Ciara included the child she had with another man in a picture that included Wilson.
Slay has turned this thing into a episode of Maury Povich.
Although Slay seems to be against maternity photos that are taken with the child of an ex-boyfriend, he’s definitely not against maternity photos.
The Lions cornerback had his own photo taken a few weeks ago. I’m guessing if there’s a baby shower, Russell Wilson and Ciara probably won’t be sending a present.
