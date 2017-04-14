Lions president lets NFL schedule release plans slip while unveiling new uniforms
Mark your calendars for the day dedicated to marking your calendars for NFL season
The Lions will be sporting a new look in 2017 (more on that in a second), but team president Rod Wood may have stolen the stage from himself with bigger news that applies to every fan in the league.
That's right: Mark your calendars for when the NFL will release its 2017 regular-season schedule.
When asked what's next on his plate after unveiling the new uniforms, Wood had this to say, per ESPN.com:
"I don't have anything else other than getting this renovation done," Wood said. "That's the thing I got to focus on getting done before the season starts.
"The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too."
If Wood's comment is accurate and not a clever plan by the NFL to keep everyone guessing, that means we'll know who will play who and when on April 20, one week before the first round of the NFL Draft.
In other news, the Lions also unveiled their new uniforms on Thursday.
