Lions reportedly agree to deal with former Ravens tackle Ricky Wagner

One of the top free agent tackles has come off the market before free agency even officially opens. Former Ravens right tackle Ricky Wagner is signing a deal with the Detroit Lions, per multiple reports.

I'm told RT Ricky Wagner has agreed to terms with the #Lions. — Rand Getlin (@Rand_Getlin) March 8, 2017

Ravens free-agent OT Ricky Wagner expects to become a Detroit Lion assuming no snags in final negotiations Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Per NFL Network, Wagner is getting a monster-sized contract.

The #Lions and OT Ricky Wagner have agreed in principle on a contract, source said. It will eclipse $9M per year, setting a new market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

The current highest-paid right tackle in the NFL is Lane Johnson at over $11 million per year, but he is expected to swing over to left tackle whenever the Eagles move on from Jason Peters. Bryan Bulaga, at $6.75 million per year, has the next-highest average annual value among players at the position.

Wagner, who had excellent seasons in 2014 and 2016 sandwiched around a down year in 2015, served as the Ravens’ starting right tackle for the last three seasons and will presumably play the same role in Detroit. Also, 2015 first-round pick Taylor Decker is locked in as the team’s left tackle, and Wagner will replace the departing Riley Reiff, who himself was a first-rounder back in 2012.

The Lions came into the offseason needing to upgrade the offensive line, which ranked 18th in Adjusted Sack Rate and 31st in Adjusted Line Yards last season, per Football Outsiders. Signing Wagner is a good first step in that process.