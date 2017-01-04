Lions silence speculation, announce Jim Caldwell will return in 2017

When an NFL coach guides his team to the playoffs, there's a pretty good chance the NFL team will retain said coach. But nothing is a guarantee in this league, which is why the Detroit Lions confirmed on Wednesday that Jim Caldwell and his staff would return for the 2017 season.

The Lions backed their way into the playoffs, jumping out to a 9-4 record before closing the season with three-straight losses. Detroit needed a Redskins loss in order to confirm a playoff spot -- if Washington had won, Detroit would've been on the outside looking in after losing to the Packers on Sunday night.

Hence there was some concern among members of the staff.

Lions announce Jim Caldwell will be back for 2017 season. Had been trepidation on their staff despite playoff run w/ 3 straight losses — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 4, 2017

With Detroit reeling down the stretch, there was plenty of chatter about the Lions going in a different direction, particularly when you consider the connection between Lions GM Bob Quinn and potential coaching candidate Josh McDaniels. McDaniels is the Patriots offensive coordinator and considered a likely candidate to make a jump this season, while Quinn came from New England as a personnel man. If he wants a shot at McDaniels this might be his only year.

Reports indicate the team wants some continuity, however, and it's hard not to give Caldwell credit for the team making the playoffs. With the team struggling in 2015, Caldwell made a change at offensive coordinator, promoting Jim Bob Cooter, who flipped around Matthew Stafford's season and possibly his career.

Stafford was a legitimate MVP candidate until a hand injury late in the season. That hand injury is another reason why Detroit struggled down the stretch, along with its schedule. The Lions closed with the Giants, Cowboys and Packers, all of whom are in the playoffs.

One interesting note on the Lions official announcement? The Colts, who missed the playoffs, have yet to make an official announcement on Chuck Pagano's future, even though Pagano said he is operating under the assumption he'll return in 2017.

Nothing's ever official in the NFL until it's actually official.