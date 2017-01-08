Lions vs. Seahawks highlights: Seahawks WR got away with OPI on catch of year
Paul Richardson made an absolutely ridiculous catch for a TD and the first score vs. Detroit
Maybe Paul Richardson's catch against the Lions in the Seattle-Detroit wild-card playoff game (come join our live blog here!) wasn't the lock-it-down catch of the year for the 2016 NFL season. But it might be, and it was definitely the catch of the year for 2017.
On a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Seahawks elected to go for six points despite previously missing two runs and one pass. They let Russell Wilson toss the ball, and he floated it up to Richardson near the back of the end zone.
Wilson clearly threw the ball short the ball, but Richardson didn't care, and he went full extension to snare the ball for an absolutely bananas touchdown catch.
Is @prich10 for real?!— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
No regard for the defender.
And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.
WHAT?! #DETvsSEAhttps://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB
I mean, that is ABSURD. The extension he makes with that hand while in mid air should be impossible but we know it's not impossible because Richardson pulled it off.
Lions fans may take some umbrage with the play, however. On the catch, a flag was thrown for pass interference. Detroit players initially believed it would be on the offense, but the officials announced the call was on the Lions.
Let's zoom in and see if that was fair.
*Referee clears his throat— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 8, 2017
Pass interference on the one guy whose head is no longer connected to his neck. pic.twitter.com/Sfk47xGTYX
Yeah, no. That's not right. Richardson made an incredible catch but he also snared the face-mask there. So the Lions didn't catch a break and Richardson caught a crazy-looking touchdown pass to put Seattle up 7-0.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Twitter blames Beckham drops on Bieber
Maybe Beckham shouldn't have gone to South Beach
-
Big Ben in walking boot after game
With the game in hand, there was no reason for Big Ben to be on the field late against the...
-
Giants at Packers: Live blog
The winner of this NFC wild-card matchup advances to the divisional round of the postseaso...
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore gets leveled on hit
This will likely go down as the biggest hit of Wild Card Weekend
-
Brown burns the Dolphins for two TDs
The Miami Dolphins can't cover Antonio Brown
-
Broncos happy about Raiders' loss
The Raiders didn't stand a chance in Houston without Derek Carr
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre