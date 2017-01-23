List of previous Super Bowl MVP awards: Patriots' Tom Brady seeking his fourth MVP

Tom Brady has been the MVP of the Super Bowl three times, just as many as the quarterback he grew up idolizing, Joe Montana. If Brady gets his fourth Most Valuable Player honor to go with a fifth ring when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston, is there any doubt that Brady is the greatest of all time? No, definitely not.

In 50 Super Bowls, there have been 51 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- is also one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially QBs, who've claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 27 times.

It's a list that winds from Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to the Denver Broncos ' Von Miller claiming MVP honors last January in Santa Clara, Calif., with a six-tackle, 2.5-sack throttling of Cam Newton and the favored Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans . Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 50 Super Bowl MVP winners: