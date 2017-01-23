List of previous Super Bowl MVPs: Patriots' Tom Brady goes for MVP No. 4

Who'll win Super Bowl MVP honors when the Falcons and Patriots clash? History favors a QB

Tom Brady has been the MVP of the Super Bowl three times, just as many as the quarterback he grew up idolizing, Joe Montana. If Brady gets his fourth Most Valuable Player honor to go with a fifth ring when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston, is there any doubt that Brady is the greatest of all time? No, definitely not.

In 50 Super Bowls, there have been 51 MVPs but only one who played on the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- is also one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially QBs, who've claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 27 times.

It's a list that winds from Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to the Denver Broncos ' Von Miller claiming MVP honors last January in Santa Clara, Calif., with a six-tackle, 2.5-sack throttling of Cam Newton and the favored Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans . Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of the previous 50 Super Bowl MVP winners:

Super BowlMVP, Position, TeamStat line
IBart Starr, QB, Green BayTwo touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs
IIBart Starr, QB, Green Bay202 yards passing, 1 TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
IIIJoe Namath, QB, New York206 yards passing in the New York Jets ' 16-7 upset win over the Indianapolis Colts
IVLen Dawson, QB, Kansas City142 yards passing, 1 TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings
VChuck Howley, LB, DallasTwo interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
VIRoger Staubach, QB, Dallas119 yards passing and 2 TDs and a 24-3 Dallas Cowboys ' rout of the Miami Dolphins
VIIJake Scott, S, MiamiTwo interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins to cap the NFL's only perfect season
VIIILarry Csonka, FB, Miami33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings
IXFranco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh158 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Pittsburgh Steelers ' 16-6 win over the Vikings
XLynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys
XIFred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland4 catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings
XIIHarvey Martin & Randy White, DL, DallasLed Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
XIIITerry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh318 yards passing, 4 TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
XIVTerry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh309 yards passing, 2 TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
XVJim Plunkett, QB, Oakland261 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles
XVIJoe Montana, QB, San Francisco157 yards passing, 1 TD in a 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals
XVIIJohn Riggins, RB, Washington166 yards rushing, 1 TD in a 27-17 Redskins' win over the Dolphins
XVIIIMarcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over the Redskins
XIXJoe Montana, QB, San Francisco331 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
XXRichard Dent, DE, Chicago2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in the Chicago Bears ' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
XXIPhil Simms, QB, New York268 yards passing, 3 TDs in the New York Giants ' 39-20 win over the Broncos
XXIIDoug Williams, QB, Washington340 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Redskins' 42-10 rout of the Broncos
XXIIIJerry Rice, WR, San Francisco11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals
XXIVJoe Montana, QB, San Francisco297 yards passing, 5 TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
XXVOttis Anderson, RB, New York102 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Buffalo Bills
XXVIMark Rypien, QB, Washington292 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Redskins' 37-24 win over the Bills
XXVIITroy Aikman, QB, Dallas273 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills
XXVIIIEmmitt Smith, RB, Dallas30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills
XXIXSteve Young, QB, San Francisco325 yards passing, 6 TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the San Diego Chargers
XXXLarry Brown, CB, DallasTwo interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers
XXXIDesmond Howard, KR, Green Bay244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots
XXXIITerrell Davis, RB, Denver30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers
XXXIIIJohn Elway, QB, Denver336 yards passing, 1 TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons
XXXIVKurt Warner, QB, St. Louis414 yards passing, 2 TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans
XXXVRay Lewis, LB, BaltimoreLed a dominant Baltimore Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
XXXVITom Brady, QB, New England145 yards passing, 1 TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
XXXVIIDexter Jackson, CB, Tampa BayTwo first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders
XXXVIIITom Brady, QB, New England354 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers
XXXIXDeion Branch, WR, New England11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles
XLHines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks
XLI Peyton Manning , QB, Indianapolis247 yards passing, 1 TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears
XLII Eli Manning , QB, New York Giants255 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots
XLIIISantonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals
XLIV Drew Brees , QB, New Orleans Saints 32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts
XLV Aaron Rodgers , QB, Green Bay Packers24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers
XLVIEli Manning, QB, New York Giants30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots
XLVII Joe Flacco , QB, Baltimore Ravens22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers
XLVIII Malcolm Smith , LB, Seattle SeahawksINT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
XLIXTom Brady, QB, New England Patriots37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks
50Von Miller, LB, Denver BroncosSix tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers

