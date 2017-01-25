List of previous Super Bowl winners: Patriots chasing fifth title, Falcons eye first

Here is a look at the previous 50 Super Bowl results

Two teams with very different Super Bowl histories will square off in Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will settle things on the field Feb. 5, and hopefully salvage what has been a not-so-exciting postseason. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. Atlanta made it to Super Bowl XXXIII, but ended up losing to the Broncos 34-19. The Patriots are eyeing a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the results of the previous 50 Super Bowls:

Super Bowl results and MVP winners
Super Bowl Date Score MVP
L Feb. 7, 2016 Denver 24, Carolina 10 Von Miller
XLIX Feb. 1, 2015 New England 28, Seattle 24 Tom Brady
XLVIII Feb. 2, 2014 Seattle 43, Denver 8 Malcolm Smith
XLVII Feb. 3, 2013 Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 Joe Flacco
XLVI Feb. 5, 2012 NY Giants 21, New England 17 Eli Manning
XLV Feb. 6, 2011 Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 Aaron Rodgers
XLIV Feb. 7, 2010 New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 Drew Brees
XLIII Feb. 1, 2009 Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 Santonio Holmes
XLII Feb. 3, 2008 NY Giants 17, New England 14 Eli Manning
XLI Feb. 4, 2007 Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 Peyton Manning
XL Feb. 5, 2006 Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 Hines Ward
XXXIX Feb. 6, 2005 New England 24, Philadelphia 21 Deion Branch
XXXVIII Feb. 1, 2004 New England 32, Carolina 29 Tom Brady
XXXVII Jan. 26, 2003 Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 Dexter Jackson
XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002 New England 20, St. Louis 17 Tom Brady
XXXV Jan. 28, 2001 Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7 Ray Lewis
XXXIV Jan. 30, 2000 St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 Kurt Warner
XXXIII Jan. 31, 1999 Denver 34, Atlanta 19 John Elway
XXXII Jan. 25, 1998 Denver 31, Green Bay 24 Terrell Davis
XXXI Jan. 26, 1997 Green Bay 35, New England 21 Desmond Howard
XXX Jan. 28, 1996 Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 Larry Brown
XXIX Jan. 29, 1995 San Francisco 49, San Diego 26 Steve Young
XXVIII Jan. 30, 1994 Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 Emmitt Smith
XXVII Jan. 31, 1993 Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 Troy Aikman
XXVI Jan. 26, 1992 Washington 37, Buffalo 24 Mark Rypien
XXV Jan. 27, 1991 New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 Ottis Anderson
XXIV Jan. 28, 1990 San Francisco 55, Denver 10 Joe Montana
XXIII Jan. 22, 1989 San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 Jerry Rice
XXII Jan. 31, 1988 Washington 42, Denver 10 Doug Williams
XXI Jan. 25, 1987 New York Giants 39, Denver 20 Phil Simms
XX Jan. 26, 1986 Chicago 46, New England 10 Richard Dent
XIX Jan. 20, 1985 San Francisco 38, Miami 16 Joe Montana
XVIII Jan. 22, 1984 Los Angeles 38, Washington 9 Marcus Allen
XVII Jan. 30, 1983 Washington 27, Miami 17 John Riggins
XVI Jan. 24, 1982 San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21 Joe Montana
XV Jan. 25, 1981 Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 Jim Plunkett
XIV Jan. 20, 1980 Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19 Terry Bradshaw
XIII Jan. 21, 1979 Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 Terry Bradshaw
XII Jan. 15, 1978 Dallas 27, Denver 10 H. Martin, R. White
XI Jan. 9, 1977 Oakland 32, Minnesota 14 Fred Biletnikoff
X Jan. 18, 1976 Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 Lynn Swann
IX Jan. 12, 1975 Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 Franco Harris
VIII Jan. 13, 1974 Miami 24, Minnesota 7 Larry Csonka
VII Jan. 14, 1973 Miami 14, Washington 7 Jake Scott
VI Jan. 16, 1972 Dallas 24, Miami 3 Roger Staubach
V Jan. 17, 1971 Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 Chuck Howley
IV Jan. 11, 1970 Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7 Len Dawson
III Jan. 12, 1969 NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7 Joe Namath
II Jan. 14, 1968 Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 Bart Starr
I Jan. 15, 1967 Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 Bart Starr
