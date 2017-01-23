List of previous Super Bowl winners: Patriots seeking fifth title, Falcons eye first

The matchup for Super Bowl LI is set.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will settle things on the field Feb. 5, and hopefully salvage what has been a not-so-exciting postseason. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. Atlanta made it to Super Bowl XXXIII, but ended up losing to the Broncos 34-19. The Patriots are eyeing a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the results of the previous 50 Super Bowls: