Little Leaguer Devonta Freeman allegedly made Teddy Bridgewater cry during a game

On Sunday, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a chance to win his first Super Bowl. But even if that happens, it still won't be the biggest accomplishment of Freeman's athletic career. That honor belongs to something Freeman did back when he was 11 years old.

Freeman made Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cry on the baseball field even though there's no crying in baseball, according to Luther Campbell (also known as the rapper, Luke Skyywalker), who became a father figure to Freeman.

From ESPN's Vaughn McClure story:

"He was playing catcher, and he was back there talking all kind of smack," Campbell said. "He was a trash-talker, listen." During one game, Campbell said Freeman was trying nonstop to intimidate the opposing pitcher. That pitcher happened to be Teddy Bridgewater, now a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. "He had Teddy Bridgewater crying on the mound," Campbell said.

Unfortunately, Freeman did not confirm the story, so we won't know for sure if he actually made Bridgewater cry. He did admit to hitting a home run and talking smack, though:

Freeman didn't exactly confirm Campbell's account, but he certainly remembered the moment. "I know I slapped a home run across the fence, and I was just talking junk," Freeman said. "You know, it was being a competitor. My Uncle Luke is a dog. He likes dogs. He likes competitors. He likes guys that talk smack."

McClure's entire story is well worth a read, as it offers a glimpse into Freeman's childhood in Miami.

Freeman, 24, is coming off a career season in which he rushed for 1,079 yards and totaled 462 receiving yards. In the past two years, he's accumulated 3,175 yards -- no running back has more in that span. Now, he's looking for a new contract.

Freeman will bring in $811,106 in 2017, the final year of his rookie contract. So yes, he's clearly underpaid.

"It's time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is," said Freeman's agent (and Campbell's wife), Kristin Campbell, per NFL.com.

By the sound of it, the Falcons are open to paying him.

"Devonta obviously is a very good football player," said Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff at opening night, per ESPN. "We want him to be here with us, and we are going to address that in the offseason, which is what we should. I think we're in a really good spot with a number of players on this team that we're going to look to continue to re-up here. Devonta's one we're going to have that discussion with. We're confident that we're going to have him here for years to come."