Local Buffalo news station roasts Stephon Gilmore after he takes shot at the Bills

Mistakes were definitely made on the new New England Patriots's part.

Stephon Gilmore got toasted by WGRZ worse than WGRZ thinks he got toasted last year. The Patriots play primetime games more than the Bills, that's an indisputable fact. It's unlikely that anyone in Buffalo would argue otherwise. Which makes it really confusing that Gilmore decided to send out a tweet reaffirming that fact in the first place.

But, he did. Gilmore, who signed with the Patriots in March, was put on blast for this tweet by news anchor Jonah Javad of WGRZ. In his "clap-back column," Javad showed some video of what the Patriots should expect out of Gilmore next year, and it was glorious.

Gilmore might not have had any malicious intent with the tweet, any player would be excited to play on a bigger stage. Javad's lead-in is great too, as he seems to be wondering why in the world Gilmore would decide to make a comment like this now, four months after signing elsewhere. Why create bad blood where there doesn't need to be any? We're just going to file this one away under "unforeseen consequences" on Gilmore's part.

