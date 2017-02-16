LOOK: A Patriots fan got Tom Brady's face tattooed on his butt

Every year, one lucky team gets to call itself the Super Bowl champion. Every year, that team’s fans celebrate in all different ways. There are parades and memorabilia and bragging rights and more.

This year, the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in epic fashion. Befitting that epic victory, a Patriots fan took things to a whole ‘nother level in celebration. According to Boston.com, a Patriots fan got Tom Brady’s face tattooed on his butt.

Seriously. Click here for an action shot of the tattoo actually being done, and check out the finished product below:

Boston.com

Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. is the shop that did the tattoo.

“He just came in and said, ‘I’m seeing if I could get a tattoo. I wanted to get a portrait of Tom Brady on my left butt-cheek,’” Emily Arsenault, who works at the shop, said of the fan, who entered on the days of the Patriots’ parade wearing a Tom Brady shirt jersey. “And we were just like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’”

To tattoo artist Catarina “Cat” Quintino’s great credit, that really looks like Tom Brady. It’s got the dimples, the eye and nose shape, the hair, everything. The fan will never see it unless he checks it out in the mirror, but anyone else that comes across it will surely be impressed with the likeness.