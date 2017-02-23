LOOK: Aaron Rodgers calls his NFL Combine 40 time '#fakenews'

The Packers quarterback would like you to know that he's faster than the NFL says he is

It has been 12 years since Aaron Rodgers made his way to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Back then, evaluators were weighing whether Rodgers or Alex Smith was worthy of the No. 1 overall selection (the 49ers settled on Smith and Rodgers didn’t go off the board until 23 picks later). And with the combine just days away, the NFL tweeted out this video of a fresh-faced, sprightly Rodgers running an impressive 4.71 40-yard dash in Indy a dozen years ago:

According to NFLCombineResults.com, Rodgers’ 4.71 time is the same as Smith’s and Tim Tebow’s though four-tenths of s second behind the fastest quarterbacks ever recorded, Robert Griffin III (4.33 in 2012) and Michael Vick (4.33 in 2001). Except that Rodgers would like to quibble with the results.

Also an acceptable hashtag: #alternativefacts.

In case you’re wondering, a 4.66 40 puts Rodgers’ in the elite company of Connor Shaw and Akili Smith, who also posted that time during their combine workouts in 2014 and 1999.

Ultimately, none of this matters; Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback ever and fresh off his fifth Super Bowl title, had the second-worst 40 time of any quarterback in combine history; he needed a blistering 5.28 seconds to traverse 40 yards, and man, was it a sight to behold.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

