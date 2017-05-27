LOOK: Aaron Rodgers gives the Packers' offensive linemen $20,000 ATVs

In the past two offseasons, Aaron Rodgers has been forced to say goodbye to Pro Bowl guards Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang, and center JC Tretter. But that doesn't mean Rodgers still doesn't appreciate the players who are tasked with keeping him upright.

At Packers OTAs on Wednesday, Rodgers gave his offensive line some Christmas presents. If you like expensive ATVs, you'll be jealous. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was a fan:

So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever.Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV ! These things are ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/ETZKdKb8kP — Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) May 24, 2017

More photos of the giddy looking lineman can be seen here.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, one of those ATVs -- called a Polaris General -- is worth nearly $20,000. It isn't clear, however, if Rodgers paid the full amount.

"Polaris and Aaron partnered to give his linemen the ultimate thank-you gift," a Polaris spokesperson told ESPN.

Just for the record, Rodgers' gift ranks firmly above Russell Wilson's annual airplane tickets (which was discussed in that recent ESPN story about the rift in the Seahawks locker room) and on equal footing with Joe Flacco's virtual reality gifts. More importantly, I -- noted Jay Cutler apologist -- am required to inform you that those ATVs have nothing on the Big Wheel that Cutler made and Kyle Long stole during Bears training camp.

Proof:

Fast and The Furious 8 Bourbannais Drift pic.twitter.com/Us2Yscv2f8 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) August 1, 2015

So, there's at least one area Cutler has one-upped Rodgers in.