LOOK: Airplane flies 'The house that Harbaugh built' banner over Levi's Stadium

Some fans of the San Francisco 49ers are still not over the fact that the franchise willingly parted ways with Jim Harbaugh -- a coach who posted a 44-19-1 record -- after the 2014 season. So, before the 49ers' final game of the season, an airplane carrying a pro-Harbaugh banner flew above Levi's Stadium.

It's tough to read, but the sign says, "Levi's Stadium -- The House That Harbaugh Built."

One more game, one more banner: "Levi's Stadium - The House That Harbaugh Built" pic.twitter.com/XsKhV094br — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 1, 2017

It's hard to not sympathize with those fans. The 49ers never should've let Harbaugh walk on over to Michigan -- not after three insanely successful seasons and one 8-8 year. But Harbaugh, CEO Jed York, and GM Trent Baalke reportedly couldn't co-exist.

Jed York decided Baalke and Harbaugh couldn't work together any more and in typical York fashion made it personal and national vs. Harbaugh. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) September 6, 2016

They also never should've hired Jim Tomsula to replace Harbaugh. Furthermore, they followed up the Tomsula hire by replacing him with Chip Kelly, who could potentially be fired after this year's debacle.

Drama:

Chip Kelly called 49ers owner Jed York last night after reports broke of his impending firing. It was not a warm and fuzzy conversation. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 1, 2017

To be fair to Kelly, he inherited a horrific roster. Not many coaches -- if any -- would've won in San Francisco this year. That's probably the only argument that might save Kelly's job.

Anyway, the last team to fire coaches in consecutive seasons? The 49ers ... in the 1970's.

The 49ers could become the first team since 1976-77 to fire coaches in back-to-back years after just one season at the helm. pic.twitter.com/Qa3fsApMCn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 1, 2017

The point being, the 49ers are a mess in the post-Harbaugh era.