LOOK: Airplane flies 'The house that Harbaugh built' banner over Levi's Stadium

If the 49ers fire Chip Kelly, they'll be onto their third coach since parting ways with Jim Harbaugh

Some fans of the San Francisco 49ers are still not over the fact that the franchise willingly parted ways with Jim Harbaugh -- a coach who posted a 44-19-1 record -- after the 2014 season. So, before the 49ers' final game of the season, an airplane carrying a pro-Harbaugh banner flew above Levi's Stadium.

It's tough to read, but the sign says, "Levi's Stadium -- The House That Harbaugh Built."

It's hard to not sympathize with those fans. The 49ers never should've let Harbaugh walk on over to Michigan -- not after three insanely successful seasons and one 8-8 year. But Harbaugh, CEO Jed York, and GM Trent Baalke reportedly couldn't co-exist.

They also never should've hired Jim Tomsula to replace Harbaugh. Furthermore, they followed up the Tomsula hire by replacing him with Chip Kelly, who could potentially be fired after this year's debacle.

Drama:

To be fair to Kelly, he inherited a horrific roster. Not many coaches -- if any -- would've won in San Francisco this year. That's probably the only argument that might save Kelly's job.

Anyway, the last team to fire coaches in consecutive seasons? The 49ers ... in the 1970's.

The point being, the 49ers are a mess in the post-Harbaugh era.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

