LOOK: Antonio Brown almost has his head ripped off on TD vs. Ravens

When Antonio Brown scored his game-winning touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday, not only did he have to deal with three Ravens' defenders at the goal line to get in the end zone, but he also had to deal with one of the worst facemasking penalties of the year.

Only the facemask penalty wasn't actually a penalty because the refs didn't throw a flag on the play. As you can see below, Ravens defender Eric Weddle got a handful of Brown's facemask just before the Steelers receiver scored the touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh's 31-27 win.

Antonio Brown almost had his head ripped off. USATSI

If Brown doesn't get in the end zone, then the game likely would've ended with the Ravens winning 27-24. If the Ravens had won, there's a good chance that the city of Pittsburgh would've rioted over the missed facemask call.

The reason it's worth pointing out this no-call is because it shows 1) that the refs missed a huge call in a pivotal situation and 2) it shows just how ridiculously impressive Brown's touchdown was.

If you haven't seen the play, it's definitely worth watching. Brown got stopped cold by Baltimore at the 1-yard line, but then managed to squeeze through three Ravens' defenders with nine seconds left to score the game-winning touchdown. And he did all of that even though his helmet was being ripped off by Weddle.

That might go down as the best 4-yard touchdown catch in NFL history.

The touchdown was Brown's only score of the game. The Steelers receiver caught 10 passes for 96 yards in the win. Roethlisberger finished 24 of 33 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions.

