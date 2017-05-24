LOOK: Antonio Brown has the perfect response to NFL's relaxed celebration rules
Twerking is still outlawed under the NFL's new policy, which is bad news for Brown
The NFL announced earlier this week that it's relaxing its rules outlawing certain kinds of celebrations on the field. Group demonstrations are back. So is using the ball as a prop, and celebrating on the ground.
Goodell met with players to devise a policy that would allow for "spontaneous exuberance," per USA Today's Tom Pelissero, who adds: The "result should be more fun, fewer flags."
One of the players flagged (and fined) for a celebration last season was All-Pro Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, who got dinged for twerking .
That's still outlawed.
Brown himself decided to respond to the continued ban of his preferred celebration with a fairly simple tweet.
That really says it all.
