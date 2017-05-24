LOOK: Antonio Brown has the perfect response to NFL's relaxed celebration rules

The NFL announced earlier this week that it's relaxing its rules outlawing certain kinds of celebrations on the field. Group demonstrations are back. So is using the ball as a prop, and celebrating on the ground.

Following conversations with dozens of players, we’re making changes to our celebrations policy: https://t.co/1NLdEJjsGD — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 23, 2017

Goodell met with players to devise a policy that would allow for "spontaneous exuberance," per USA Today's Tom Pelissero, who adds: The "result should be more fun, fewer flags."

One of the players flagged (and fined) for a celebration last season was All-Pro Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, who got dinged for twerking .

Great touch down baby!! A post shared by John Lopez (@milliondollarlistingsabq) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

That's still outlawed.

Prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff still expected to be banned. That includes twerking. Sorry, AB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

Don’t get any ideas about pumps @KeeganMKey – they’re still not OK under the new policy #FootballisFamily — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 23, 2017

Brown himself decided to respond to the continued ban of his preferred celebration with a fairly simple tweet.

That really says it all.