LOOK: Antonio Brown reminds Brandon Marshall that he owes him a Porsche

The 2016 season was a rough one for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Not only did he have to play for a last-place team, but it also looks like he's about to lose a Porsche because of a horrible bet he decided to make five months ago.

Back in July, Marshall issued a challenge to Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

@ab I've never seen you back down from a challenge. #race4pinks A video posted by Due Season.. . (@bmarshall) on Jul 27, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

The challenge was pretty simple: If Marshall finishes the 2016 season with more receiving yards, then Brown was going to have to hand over to the keys to his Rolls-Royce (you can see that car here). However, if Brown finished with more yards, then Marshall was going to hand over the keys to his Porsche.

With just one week left in the season, let's just say that things aren't looking good for Marshall. Unless he racks up an NFL-record 497 receiving yards in the Jets' season finale on Sunday, he's going to lose the bet, and there's no way that's going to happen with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback (Brown has 1,284 yards on the season and isn't expect to play on Sunday).

Brown is clearly aware of the fact that he's about to win the bet, so he sent Marshall a reminder this week that it's almost time to turn over the Porsche.

🙌🏾 @BMarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375 !



Glad we're both healthy, mentally and physically !! pic.twitter.com/wQtwrqwHcI — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 29, 2016

So does Brown think he'll actually be getting the Porsche?

"He's a man of his word," Brown said on Friday, via ESPN.com. "We'll see if he really comes through.

Brown has offered to donate the car to Project 375, which is one of Marshall's favorite causes. The purpose of the group, which was co-founded by Marshall, is to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health by raising awareness and improving care for those in need.

"I'll donate his car. I don't need it," Brown said. "I got a lot of cars myself, so I'll just donate it to his foundation."

The one big problem here is that the Porsche in Marshall's Instagram post might not be his to give away. The Porsche in Marshall's video looks a lot like the specially-made car that Porsche designed when they signed on to become the Jets' official sports car and luxury vehicle back in June.

"Porsche signing deal with Jets to become team's official sports car"https://t.co/yNWjtvbW7rpic.twitter.com/MH7RmYaryN — Tsikot (@tsikotcom) June 24, 2016

If that is Porsche's car, they're probably not going to be too happy to find out that Marshall gave their car away.

The good news here is that the guy who bet $9,000 on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl now knows he didn't make the worst bet of 2016.