LOOK: Antonio Brown tweets pre-draft scouting report after signing new deal
Someone somewhere thought the Steelers' wide receiver would be a 'raw route runner'
Seven years ago, Antonio Brown was a little-known player from a small school hoping to make an impression at the NFL Combine. On Monday, after 632 receptions for 8,377 yards and 50 touchdowns, one of the league’s best wide receivers signed a shiny new deal worth nearly $73 million.
But Brown, who was the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in 2010 -- and 23rd wideout selected that year -- hasn’t forgotten the skeptics. Here’s what he tweeted shortly after signing his new deal:
A few things: This is just the latest evidence that the draft is as much art as science. And while it’s a cliche, a draft guide can’t measure a player’s work ethic -- and Brown, according to everyone who comes into contact with him, won’t be outworked. As for the lack of “functional strength,” we’d point you to this Week 16 touchdown against the Ravens that helped the Steelers to the AFC North title.
To be fair: Brown was a late-round pick, and it had a lot to do with his decision to leave school a year early. But it’s hard to defend the rest of the scouting report since most of it has been disproven through Brown’s exploits on the field. And now he’s the league’s highest-paid pass-catcher, and rightly so.
Top Avg. Paid Multi-Year WR Contracts— Spotrac (@spotrac) February 27, 2017
Antonio Brown: $17M
Calvin Johnson: $16.2M
Larry Fitzgerald: $16.1M
AJ Green: $15M
Julio Jones: $14.2M
.@AntonioBrown owns the NFL record for receptions in any 4-season span (481 from 2013-2016). That's an average of 120 catches per season! pic.twitter.com/b7BGCf3e6I— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 27, 2017
Why @AntonioBrown is worth it: 2014-2015 are 2 of the 10 best WR seasons since 1988 by DYAR. Ranked "only" 7th in 2016. Also, he's FUN.— Aaron Schatz 🏈📎 (@FO_ASchatz) February 27, 2017
Last, but most certainly not least:
