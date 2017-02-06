LOOK: Atlanta-area students use Falcons loss as excuse for being late to school
"Falcons depression" and "failed to rise up" were among the reasons for tardiness
When a team blows a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, it can be a little tough on everybody. That goes for the coaches and the players, and it even goes for the fans.
The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead over the Patriots on their way to losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, and the city of Atlanta (and the surrounding era) took a crushing blow to its psyche. (Not really, but go with me here.) The effect was so strong that it resulted in several students at the Greater Atlanta Christian School showing up late on Monday morning.
Gwinnett students blame 'Falcons depression' for being late to school https://t.co/BewTtJHL0Xpic.twitter.com/BXlXEEhWDf— AJC (@ajc) February 6, 2017
Let's zoom in a bit because not only is "Falcons depression" listed as the reason for two students' tardiness, but "failed to rise up" is in there, too.
#RiseUp, you might remember, was the Falcons' official hashtag this season. Give these Falcons fans points for creativity, at least.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Pats' Patricia wears Goodell clown shirt
The Patriots defensive coordinator had no issue finding a way to troll the NFL commissione...
-
Key dates for 2017 NFL offseason
Tyrod Taylor, Kirk Cousins and Colin Kaepernick are just a few with key decisions in their...
-
Lady Gaga didn't actually jump from roof
Gaga's incredible performance at halftime seemed to begin with a leap from the NRG Stadium...
-
Blame game: Falcons disagree on fumble
The fumble allowed the Patriots to make it a one-score game before they completed their co...
-
No denying Brady this one thing
After five Super Bowl wins, here's who we talk about when talk about Brady's peers
-
MLB's Rangers offer to find Brady's uni
There's still a little time before Rangers' pitchers and catchers have to report, you know
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre