LOOK: Atlanta-area students use Falcons loss as excuse for being late to school

"Falcons depression" and "failed to rise up" were among the reasons for tardiness

When a team blows a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, it can be a little tough on everybody. That goes for the coaches and the players, and it even goes for the fans.

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead over the Patriots on their way to losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, and the city of Atlanta (and the surrounding era) took a crushing blow to its psyche. (Not really, but go with me here.) The effect was so strong that it resulted in several students at the Greater Atlanta Christian School showing up late on Monday morning.

Let's zoom in a bit because not only is "Falcons depression" listed as the reason for two students' tardiness, but "failed to rise up" is in there, too.

falcons.jpg

#RiseUp, you might remember, was the Falcons' official hashtag this season. Give these Falcons fans points for creativity, at least.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

