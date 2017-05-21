LOOK: Bill Belichick dumped his hoodie and got all dressed up for the Preakness

Apparently, Bill Belichick does actually own clothing that doesn't have a hood attached to it. Although most people assume that the Patriots coach wears a hoodie 24 hours a day, it appears that's not the case.

Belichick was in Baltimore on Saturday for the Preakness and the biggest surprise is that he actually got dressed up for the event. The Patriots coach attended the horse race with his long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday.

Awesome day at the Preakness! 🏇🏼🏇🏼🏇🏼🎉🎉🎉#MyGuy 💜 A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on May 20, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Based on how dapper Belichick looks, I'm guessing Linda picked that outfit out.

Of course, it's also possible that Belichick took some style tips from Tom Brady, because if anyone knows how to dress for a horse race, it's the Patriots quarterback.

Brady was at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago , because, apparently, the Patriots' favorite team activity during the offseason is to show up to horse races together. Not only was Brady at the Derby, but Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett were also on-hand.

As for the Preakness, Belichick wasn't the only NFL-related person to attend the event.

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith was at Pimlico for the horse race, and he was hanging out with Redskins tight end Vernon Davis.

🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢🐢 @vernondavis85 A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on May 20, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Davis probably also said hi to his new teammate, Terrelle Pryor, who was also at the race.

If Pryor, Smith and Davis are all playing for the Patriots next year, now you know why.

If you missed the Preakness on Saturday, the race was won by Cloud Computing, who torched Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming. The Derby-winning horse finished in eighth place.

