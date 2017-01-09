LOOK: Bill Belichick naps on a boat before a big Patriots playoff game

Boats continue to be a central theme of the 2017 NFL playoffs

Only about 96 more hours in BOATGATE remain before everyone agrees to stop talking about Odell Beckham and the Giants receivers going on a boat before playing the Packers and then promptly laying a big old egg at Lambeau Field in a 38-13 playoff loss.

But you know what? Maybe we should ignore the stats that show the guys on a boat were worse and look at the real narrative here -- a four-time Super Bowl winning coach is spending the week before a playoff game on a boat and no one's freaking out.

That's right, even Bill Belichick is hanging out on a boat before the Patriots play the Texans in the divisional round.

Now there are obviously differences here between Beckham and Belichick. One, Belichick doesn't have to actually play football. Two, he's not on a boat with famous musicians in a scenario that looks like a party.

Three, he appears to be coming back from a relaxing weekend in Nantucket and taking a ferry back to the mainland.

Adam Markopoulos, who tweeted the photo of Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holiday, told Boston.com he got the photo from a buddy who doesn't have social media.

"My friend sent it to me who doesn't have social media," Markopoulos said. "[He] was on the way back from Nantucket yesterday afternoon."

You can bet Belichick won't get the same treatment as Beckham. Although if the Pats lose to the Texans in a game where they're a 16-point favorite, who knows what kind of hot takes the world will see. Anything is on the table.

