LOOK: Bill Belichick naps on a boat before a big Patriots playoff game
Boats continue to be a central theme of the 2017 NFL playoffs
Only about 96 more hours in BOATGATE remain before everyone agrees to stop talking about Odell Beckham and the Giants receivers going on a boat before playing the Packers and then promptly laying a big old egg at Lambeau Field in a 38-13 playoff loss.
But you know what? Maybe we should ignore the stats that show the guys on a boat were worse and look at the real narrative here -- a four-time Super Bowl winning coach is spending the week before a playoff game on a boat and no one's freaking out.
That's right, even Bill Belichick is hanging out on a boat before the Patriots play the Texans in the divisional round.
Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week...#RelationshipGoalspic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK— Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017
Now there are obviously differences here between Beckham and Belichick. One, Belichick doesn't have to actually play football. Two, he's not on a boat with famous musicians in a scenario that looks like a party.
Three, he appears to be coming back from a relaxing weekend in Nantucket and taking a ferry back to the mainland.
Adam Markopoulos, who tweeted the photo of Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holiday, told Boston.com he got the photo from a buddy who doesn't have social media.
"My friend sent it to me who doesn't have social media," Markopoulos said. "[He] was on the way back from Nantucket yesterday afternoon."
You can bet Belichick won't get the same treatment as Beckham. Although if the Pats lose to the Texans in a game where they're a 16-point favorite, who knows what kind of hot takes the world will see. Anything is on the table.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Black Monday: Coach, GM tracker
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Giants GM says OBJ needs to grow up
Jerry Reese says Beckham is 'a smart guy but sometimes he doesn't do smart things'
-
Jordy Nelson reportedly fractures 2 ribs
Nelson suffered the injury in the Packers' win over the Cowboys
-
Jags' hires all about salvaging Bortles
Doug Marrone, just like Gus Bradley before him, will live or die with Bortles
-
Big Ben: Boot is off, MRI results are in
The Steelers star QB is out of the boot and says he'll be ready to go in the divisional ro...
-
JPP won't take another 1-year deal
The Giants' defensive end notched seven sacks in 12 games this year
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre