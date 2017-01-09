LOOK: Bill Belichick naps on a boat before a big Patriots playoff game

Only about 96 more hours in BOATGATE remain before everyone agrees to stop talking about Odell Beckham and the Giants receivers going on a boat before playing the Packers and then promptly laying a big old egg at Lambeau Field in a 38-13 playoff loss.

But you know what? Maybe we should ignore the stats that show the guys on a boat were worse and look at the real narrative here -- a four-time Super Bowl winning coach is spending the week before a playoff game on a boat and no one's freaking out.

That's right, even Bill Belichick is hanging out on a boat before the Patriots play the Texans in the divisional round.

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week...#RelationshipGoalspic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

Now there are obviously differences here between Beckham and Belichick. One, Belichick doesn't have to actually play football. Two, he's not on a boat with famous musicians in a scenario that looks like a party.

Three, he appears to be coming back from a relaxing weekend in Nantucket and taking a ferry back to the mainland.

Adam Markopoulos, who tweeted the photo of Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holiday, told Boston.com he got the photo from a buddy who doesn't have social media.

"My friend sent it to me who doesn't have social media," Markopoulos said. "[He] was on the way back from Nantucket yesterday afternoon."

You can bet Belichick won't get the same treatment as Beckham. Although if the Pats lose to the Texans in a game where they're a 16-point favorite, who knows what kind of hot takes the world will see. Anything is on the table.