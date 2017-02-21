LOOK: Bill Belichick renames his boat after winning seventh Super Bowl

The boat previously named 'VI Rings' has gotten a facelift

Bill Belichick has won five Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots and another two as defensive coordinator of the Giants. Winning Super Bowls is sort of what he does and football is sort of his life. So it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Belichick incorporates football into his hobbies. 

Belichick is a big fan of boats and he has enough money to own a boat and paint a boat, which means he also names his boat. It’s what boaters do. So Bill Belichick named his boat after the number of rings he has. 

More than a decade ago, he was cruising around the Massachusetts in his boat “V Rings.” He had two titles with the Giants and three with the Patriots, so it made sense.

belichick-five-rings-07-24-15.png

Two years ago, the Patriots beat the Seahawks in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX, so Belichick changed the name of the boat to “VI Rings.” 

belichick-six-rings-07-24-15.png

Now that Belichick has won a seventh Super Bowl title  with the Patriots’ stunning 25-point comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, he appears to have updated his boat again.

Via Barstool Sports, the boat is now named “VII Rings.” That’s seven, kids. 

You’ll note, of course, that the “R” in “Rings” has a tail coming off of it and it has secured -- or caught, if you will -- seven different circles. Rings even.

Belichick said the day after the Super Bowl win he was planning on changing the boat’s name again, so this shouldn’t be a huge surprise.

“Yeah, I’m working on it now,” Belichick said. “That is one of the highlights, for sure.”

The scary thing is with Tom Brady apprently willing to play until his mid-40s and Belichick showing no real signs of slowing down as a coach, it’s entirely possible we could see this get as high as “X Rings” by the time he’s done. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

