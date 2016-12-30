LOOK: Bills create highlight video with no Tyrod Taylor, fans go nuts on Twitter

Leading up to the team's final game of the season, someone with the Buffalo Bills decided to create a hype video for a rivalry game against the Jets this weekend. Even though the game is largely meaningless in terms of the standings, the string still needs to be played out.

It's more than a minute long, it features highlights from the season on both sides of the ball and it manages to not include any shots of quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

I'm not even mad. I'm impressed.

That's some impressive editing considering 1.) no one touches the football more than Tyrod on a given week, 2.) there were multiple touchdown passes thrown and 3.) Taylor was one of the team's five best players this year.

You saw Sammy Watkins, LeSean McCoy, and even Marquise Goodwin. But no Tyrod.

Less enthused about Taylor's absence are Bills fans, who let the team know what they thought about the move in the mentions section.

Even Dolphins fans noticed -- and were insulted by -- the egregious error.

@buffalobills I'm a Phins fans and I can't believe u left Tyrod off ur season highlights! Tyrod is stud! #disrespect — Christopher (@Ciacobelli23) December 30, 2016

The Bills are quickly trying to distance themselves from Taylor and it's getting awkward. Taylor has a $27.5 million option for 2017 and clearly Buffalo is worried he might get injured in Week 17 and won't be able to pass a physical (meaning they'd have to pick up the option). That's pretty much why they're benching him for the finale.

Naturally news of Taylor playing with an injured groin has emerged.

If Buffalo was hoping to get anything in return for Taylor in terms of a trade this offseason (even just a late-round pick), that's pretty much shot at this point.

Reading too much into a highlight video posted on Twitter would be silly. But it's obvious the Bills are done with Taylor as their quarterback, not very long after being done with Rex Ryan as their coach.

New interim coach Anthony Lynn sounds very much invested in towing the company line.

Hopefully they don't make Taylor drive away from the team facility in a giant Bills truck.

Wink of the CBS Eye to Shutdown Corner for the link