LOOK: Bills fire entire scouting staff, only list two people in personnel department
The Bills fired their GM Sunday morning, then cleaned house
The Buffalo Bills fired general manager Doug Whaley Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft.
As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday night (and as far back as March ), this is a move that had been in the works for a while . Still, the day after the draft is a heck of a time to get rid of the GM.
But it wasn't just the GM. The Bills wound up firing the entire scouting department, and at this time list only two people in their player personnel department.
Per Mike Rodak of ESPN:
Jason Barbarino and Collin Dotterer, both player personnel assistants, are the only employees that managed to survive the department purge. The Bills are obviously expected to bring in a new GM and he or she will likely want to hire their own staff, but it's highly unusual to see this kind of turnover the morning after the scouting department had its biggest few days of the season.
Then again, new coach Sean McDermott was reportedly running point in the draft room for the Bills this weekend, so maybe these employees were already on the way out.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Son of Ken Griffey Jr. gets NFL deal
Trey Griffey won't be following in his father's MLB footsteps
-
Bills decline Sammy Watkins' option
The Bills traded three picks to get Watkins in the draft three years ago
-
Raiders purchase Vegas land for stadium
The $1.9 billion stadium is going to be built on an expensive chunk of land
-
Brady, Gisele steal show at Met Gala
The Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife stole the show at the Met
-
Panthers pick up Benjamin's option
Benjamin showed up to Panthers workouts overweight
-
Peterson: Deal with Saints 'meant to be'
Peterson will square off against his former team in his first game with New Orleans
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre