LOOK: Bills fire entire scouting staff, only list two people in personnel department

The Buffalo Bills fired general manager Doug Whaley Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Saturday night (and as far back as March ), this is a move that had been in the works for a while . Still, the day after the draft is a heck of a time to get rid of the GM.

But it wasn't just the GM. The Bills wound up firing the entire scouting department, and at this time list only two people in their player personnel department.

Per Mike Rodak of ESPN:

Bills have fired 17 members of their scouting department, including Buddy Nix. Now only 2 personnel assistants listed on official website. pic.twitter.com/Rs5ApBvZhc — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 30, 2017

Jason Barbarino and Collin Dotterer, both player personnel assistants, are the only employees that managed to survive the department purge. The Bills are obviously expected to bring in a new GM and he or she will likely want to hire their own staff, but it's highly unusual to see this kind of turnover the morning after the scouting department had its biggest few days of the season.

Then again, new coach Sean McDermott was reportedly running point in the draft room for the Bills this weekend, so maybe these employees were already on the way out.